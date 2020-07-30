New Break-Away version added to ODU MEDI-SNAP Range

Increased flexibility with additional configuration options

The ODU MEDI-SNAP® combines user-friendly push-pull locking with distinctive coding options and 2,000 / 5,000 mating cycles, depending on the connector style.

Already available in angled versions and with over-moulding as an option, this efficient plastic connector is now also available with an easy-to-release Break-Away function, which comes as a pre-moulded plug & play solution.

A new flexible collet system accommodates cable diameters from 1.5mm – 9.0 mm.

This space-saving connector enables top performance in the smallest available space and because of its plastic housing, is up to 75 % lighter than comparable metal products.

The great diversity makes the ODU MEDI-SNAP® perfectly suited to your requirements in medical technology, industrial electronics as well as test & measurement.

Learn more about the ODU MEDI-SNAP® Break-Away in the catalogue: download