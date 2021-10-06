New BEDS Series lockable IP66 galvanised steel door enclosures from BCL

New from BCL Enclosures, the BEDS Series of lockable, solid door steel enclosures are designed to provide high-quality, secure, cost-effective protection for exterior electronic and electrical installations. They also provide IP66-rated protection against water and dust ingress as well as meeting IK10 specifications against impact. BEDS enclosures provide a tough solution for a myriad of applications, including HVAC installations, lighting and exterior consumer units where protection against the elements and tampering are important considerations. BEDS door enclosures are supplied as an “everything included” kit for quick and easy installation.

For superior robustness and longevity, BEDS enclosure housings are fabricated from galvanised steel, powder-coated in grey RAL7035 and are guaranteed against corrosion for three years. BEDS Series’ enclosure back plates are manufactured from 2mm galvanised steel, with perforated steel back plates available as an option. Spacers for the back plate are also included in the kit. All studs are rust-proof stainless steel. A further benefit of the BEDS Series enclosures is a pre-wired and fitted earth strap between the door and the housing, which saves valuable installation time. BEDS Series steel enclosures are supplied complete with lock and key and galvanized steel wall mounting brackets. As the BEDS Series is primarily designed with exterior installation in mind, the gland-plate modules for cable entry (which can be top or base mounted) are supplied with IP66-rated sealing gaskets for total protection against dust and water jets or waves.

This comprehensive range is available in twenty-one different sizes, ranging from 250mm H x 200mm W x 130mm D to 1250mm H x 600mm W x 300mm D. They comply with IEC 60529 and are CE certified. The BEDS Series lockable solid door steel enclosures are available from October 2021 direct from bclenclosures.com.