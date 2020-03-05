New AMD Processors Drive High-Performance Computing for Embedded Industry

AMD has announced the expansion of the AMD Ryzen Embedded ecosystem with two new AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 low-power processors that provide customers with a new TDP range of 6 up to 10 watts.

AMD also announced new customers offering Mini PCs based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors from Sapphire, SECO, Simply NUC and others.

“AMD is ushering in a new age of high-performance computing for the embedded industry,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “We are doing this with cutting-edge technology to display immersive graphics in 4K resolution with AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, and we are now offering access to high performance in power-efficient solutions with these new low-power Ryzen Embedded R1000 processors.”

New AMD Ryzen Embedded Processors

In April 2019, AMD launched an expansion to the Ryzen Embedded processor lineup with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC. Built on “Zen” CPU and Radeon “Vega” graphics cores, the Ryzen Embedded R1000 processor delivers 3X better CPU performance per watt compared to the previous generation AMD R-series Embedded processor, and 4X better CPU and graphics performance per dollar than the competition.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 family now includes two new processors designed for efficient power envelopes, the Ryzen Embedded R1102G and R1305G processors. The new processors scale from 6 up to 10 watts of TDP respectively, while also giving customers the ability to reduce system costs with less memory DIMMS and lower power requirements. With this low power envelope, these embedded processors give customers the ability to create fanless systems, opening new markets that can leverage the high-performance Ryzen Embedded processors. These two new processors are expected to be available for order at the end of March.

Customers adopting the Ryzen Embedded R1102G and R1305G include Kontron with a scalable mini-ITX platform and Simply NUC with a new mini PC unit called Red Oak, which offers affordable mainstream performance solutions with a cost optimised feature set to its lineup of Ryzen Embedded based Mini PCs.