New all-time high: Rutronik achieves a new record in the logistics warehouse located in Eisingen, Germany

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH achieved a new all-time high in the logistics sector in September. Already during August, the monthly turnover of the European central warehouse of the distribution company exceeded the 100 million Euro mark for the first time. That result was exceeded once again in September, with monthly sales rising to more than 109 million Euros. Combined with around 200,000 monthly picks by employees from the warehouse, means a new record result in the company’s history.

A functioning supply chain and reliable logistics are crucial in the electronics industry. With its longstanding experience and expertise, Rutronik makes a significant contribution to ensuring on-time delivery of required electronic components in this sector. The all-time high achieved by the broadline distributor in September 2022 shows that Rutronik is a reliable business partner even in times of supply bottlenecks and global supply chain management challenges. With about 200,000 picks, Rutronik achieved for the first time a monthly turnover of more than 109 million Euros only at the European logistic center.

“Our logistics is the fundament of our various services as distributor. It is the foundation for a functioning industry and economy. Achieving an all-time high in September shows: We are a reliable partner even in these challenging times. One of the reasons is that we understand our importance in the supply chain. Also, the continuous investments into the area of logistics and especially into warehouse expansions and the construction of new logistics centers, made by the owner family Rudel, are crucial for our success”, stated Frank Altrock, chief operating officer at Rutronik.

Rutronik supplies customers worldwide

The company supplies more than 40,000 customers worldwide. In addition to the logistics center in Eisingen, the broadline distributor has warehouses in Austin (Texas), Shanghai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Each day, up to 290 million electronic components leave the logistics center in Eisingen, based on an average of 13,000 daily warehouse picks. Rutronik follows a deliberate strategy of regionalization and locates logistics centers in relevant markets. The aim is to take regional requirements into account and ensure efficient, on-time delivery.

