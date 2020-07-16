New 92mm x 25mm high speed axial fan has best in class 118 CFM airflow and 280Pa static pressure

EAO Ltd has introduced the new Sanyo Denki

9HV09 range of 92 x 92 x 25mm high speed fans for cooling high density equipment such as digital signage, telecoms systems and medical devices.

Developed by Sanyo Denki, the San Ace 9HV09 range delivers 1.5 times the airflow and 2.7 times the static pressure when compared to existing Sanyo Denki fans of this size and the highest airflow and static pressure in the industry for this size fan*

The new San Ace 9HV09 comes in four variants with 12V and 24V input voltage and two fan speeds and features PWM control, which facilitates external control of fan speed for lower noise and high efficiency. Engineered with dual ball bearings the new fan provides reliability figures of 70,000 hours MTBF at 40 oC (40,000 hour at 60 oC), ensuring trouble-free long-term operation.

The 9HV09 fan is part of the Sanyo Denki San Ace range of 9HV high speed fans available in 40, 60, 80, 92, 120 and 172mm frame sizes.

* Based on Sanyo Denki research up to 10th March 2020