New 70mm Ø x 20mm centrifugal fan delivers up to 39.9CFM airflow and 560Pa static pressure

EAO Ltd, Burgess Hill, 15th December 2019 – EAO Ltd has introduced the new Sanyo Denki

9TD12P6G001 70mm Ø x 20mm centrifugal fan with for use in electronic equipment and ventilation systems.

Developed by Sanyo Denki, the San Ace 9TD compact centrifugal fan measures just 70mm Ø by 20 mm but delivers the high static pressure and the airflow demanded by thin high-density equipment with restricted space such as graphics cards, digital signage and for ventilation systems. With its extremely compact size and centrifugal airflow direction it can provide high static pressure and airflow in a smaller depth than an axial fan or typical 76mm blower fan.

When compared to the existing 76 x 20mm Sanyo Denki blowers the new fan provides 1.9 times higher static pressure and 3.9 times higher airflow.

The new San Ace 9TD12P6G001 centrifugal fan is available in 12VDC with a matching inlet nozzle type 109-1106 and features PWM control, which facilitates external control of fan speed for lower noise and high efficiency. Engineered with dual ball bearings the new fan provides reliability figures of 70,000 hours MTBF at 40 oC (40,000 hour at 60 oC), ensuring trouble-free long-term operation.

The 9TD blower fan is part of range of Sanyo Denki, San Ace brand centrifugal fans that also includes 100, 133, 150, 175, 221, 225 and 270mm diameter fans.