New 300W is introduced to the RB Series, suitable for Factory Automation & Robotic Controller

The new RBC300F is suitable for factory automation and robotic controller applications. The new 300W AC-DC open frame configurable power supply measures at 114×38.3x203mm and offers triple output with UART Communication Interface for monitoring & control of up to 49 commands (PMBus to follow).

The new RBC300F has 3 outputs, so no need for an isolated transformer, the 3 outputs offer:

Output Slot 1 offers 240W with: 12V, 24V or 48V Output Slot 2 offers up to 30W with configured outputs of: 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 16.5V, 24V, 48V, ±12V, ±15V Output Slot 3 offers up to 30W with outputs of: 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 16.5V, 24V, 48V

The RBC300F offers efficiency rating up to 92% and a universal input voltage range of 85-264V. There are options to have conformal coating, remote on/off, low leakage current, external hold-up capacitor bank as well as further options for chassis/cover and terminal blocks.

Additional Features include: Low Input Voltage Alarm, EN62477-1 (OVCIII) approved, reinforced isolation and operating temperature range of -20°C – 60°C without derating and 70°C (with derating).

The RBC300F has the following safety approvals: UL62368-1, C-UL (equivalent to CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 62368-1), EN62368-1, EN62477-1 (Overvoltage category Ⅲ), complies with EN61558-2-16 (Overvoltage category Ⅲ). The RB series comes with a 5-year warranty.

