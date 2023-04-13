New 18.5-inch FHD high brightness display with AHVA Technology

DATA MODUL presents a new 18.5-inch FHD high brightness display from AUO with AHVA technology. The G185HAN01.4 is suitable for a wide range of applications, such as outdoor HMIs, vending machines and digital signage systems in the (semi) outdoor sector.

With a brightness of 1800 cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, content is displayed with high contrast and excellent colour quality. The new display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and can be viewed from all directions thanks to AHVA technology and a viewing angle of 89 degrees. In addition, the display offers long-term availability of at least 3-5 years and can be operated in a temperature range of -20 to +60 degrees.

“High ambient brightness outdoors can negatively affect the readability of screen content, especially in direct sunlight. With the new 18.5-inch FHD high brightness display, we offer our customers a high-quality product that is perfectly readable at all times, even in bright ambient light conditions,” said Oguz Goekce, product manager at DATA MODUL.

The new FHD high brightness display will be available from DATA MODUL from the second quarter of 2023.

Technical data for AUO display G185HAN01.4