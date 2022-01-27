New 172mm axial AC cabinet cooling fans slash energy consumption by >30%

energy efficient EC (electronically commutated) technology delivers wide operating voltage range to enable fans to find world-wide applications

EAO Ltd has introduced a new series of exceptionally energy efficient electronically commutated (EC) axial fans. The latest additions to the Sanyo Denki San Ace family of equipment cooling fans, the San Ace 172AD and 172ADW measure just 99mm by 250mm but deliver the cooling performance and low noise requirements demanded by high static pressure cooling applications such as FFU (fan filter units), air purifiers, cooling inverters and high-density telecom cabinets.

The new San Ace 172A axial cooling fans are 172mm by 51mm side-cut fitting devices that provide a maximum static pressure of 195 pascals (Pa) and a maximum airflow of 6.7 m3/min, which equates to 236 CFM (cubic feet\minute). Standard high performance cooling applications are served by the 172AD, while the 172ADW is an IP56 splash-proof version that delivers reliability in dusty or damp environments. There’s a choice of two power connections: a built in 300mm flying lead with connector or a terminal version that itself offers an optional plug-in wiring cord with connector. Both fans feature a wide 90 VAC to 260 VAC operating voltage (50/60Hz), enabling a single product family to suit applications world-wide.

According to Robert Davies, Marketing Manager with Sanki Denki’s UK representative EAO Ltd., EC motor technology delivers significant power savings over traditional AC fans: “The new 172AD and 172ADW fans typically consume only 17W of power and reduce running costs by over 30% (avg.)” Davies said. “The fan speed is managed by a built-in PWM controller, which is also able to bring the fan to a complete stop when no cooling is needed. The built-in pulse sensor (tacho) connections can be used to monitor the fan speed and to assist in fault diagnosis”.

Engineered with a black aluminum frame and a fire-retardant impeller, the new San Ace 172AD and 172ADW fans feature motor and locked rotor burnout protection. The bearings are L10 rated (continuous operation survival rate of 90% in free air at 60°C), ensuring trouble-free long-term operation.

About EAO Ltd

EAO Ltd is the UK sales company of EAO AG, a Swiss, family-owned company founded in 1947. EAO has developed into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality switches, keyboards, sophisticated control elements, and complete HMI control units and HMI Systems. EAO Ltd is also the UK’s principal representative for leading Japanese cooling airflow specialist Sanyo Denki Ltd.