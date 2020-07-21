New 1500pixel Image Sensor Arrays from Toshiba Accelerate AOI Throughput Figures

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH has further strengthened its portfolio of advanced optoelectronic devices by introducing two new lens reduction type CCD linear image sensors.

Predominantly targeted at implementation in automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, though also suitable for barcode scanners, the TCD1105GFG and TCD1106GFG are 1500pixel monochrome devices that each have a 5.25μm pixel pitch. The TCD1105GFG has a 125V/lux-sec sensitivity, whereas the TCD1106GFG’s sensitivity is 600V/lux-sec. Their respective dynamic ranges are 400 (TCD1106GFG) and 90 (TCD1105GFG). For the TCD1105GFG there is a built-in electronic shutter included.

These image sensor arrays are each able to support a maximum data rate of 25MHz, thereby enabling elevated inspection throughput speeds to be achieved. Thanks to their integrated timing generators, the need for external driving circuitry is significantly reduced (leading to overall component cost and board utilisation benefits). The sample and hold mechanisms that these devices feature also means that video output signal periods can be extended, thereby resulting in advantages with regard to the accompanying signal processing.

Running off a 3.3V supply, the two CCDs have a much lower power consumption than competing imaging devices. They are both supplied in 16-pin GLCC packages and have an operational temperature range covering 0°C to 60°C.