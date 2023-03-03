Neutrik powerCON locking power connectors now available from Lane Electronics

Lane Electronics, a leading franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, can now supply the latest powerCON connectors from Neutrik. Extending the powerCON connector blue and grey portfolio the two new variants NAC3FXXA and NAC3FXXB cable connectors meet relevant device standards, such as IEC62368-1, IEC60799 or UL817, and safety regulations which demand power (mains supply) connectors in accordance with IEC/EN/UL/CSA 60320-1.

Manufactured to Neutrik’s superior quality standards the extremely robust and reliable connectors sit alongside the established 16A powerCON blue (power in) and grey (power out) connectors and the larger 32A locking power connectors. These series have different keying to avoid mis-mating between power-in and power-out and are available in TOP (Total Outdoor Protection) IP65 waterproof variants, making them suitable for applications including power connection, power distribution, hybrid power systems, electric motor management and medical equipment.

Key features include:

IEC EN 60320-1 and cUL 60320-1 certified, thus accepted as a component for cord sets acc. to IEC 60799 respectively UL817 and equipment acc. to IEC 62368-1

Pre-mating ground contact for safe connection.

Power-in (blue) and power-out (grey) versions with diﬀerent keying to avoid the possibility of inter-mating.

Easy to assemble as strain relief locks with the insert mechanically and aligns with the housing.

Ergonomic design with slip-proof two-compound molded housing for improved handling.

Unique NEUTRIK locking bushing and strain relief for cable diameters 6 mm to 16 mm. “-S” variant 6 – 12 mm and “-L”: 10 – 16 mm.

Easy and reliable twist lock system

Improved kink protection by two-component bushing

The NAX3FXXA-W-* and NAC3FXXB-W-* are fully mating backwards-compatible with all existing NEUTRIK blue and grey (“non NAC3MPXX* series”) receptacles already in the marketplace.

Nick Wheeler, sales director of Lane Electronics, said: “Neutrik is the only supplier of fully 60320-1 compliant indoor and outdoor power connectors. The powerCON connector range has evolved from domestic appliances and now offers users quick-connect power connection with a latching device for secure supply of power. The connector is finger-proof and waterproof and will find many applications in power, industrial and medical systems.”

Lane Electronics is a source for all key connector types including circular, filtered, RF, coaxial, sub – miniature, backshells and adaptors, D connectors, aerospace, test & measurement, IDC, PCB connectors, edge connectors and connectors for rack and panel applications.

