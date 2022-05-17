NEUTRIK FIBERFOX expanded beam fiber optic connectors now available from Lane Electronics

Lane Electronics, a leading franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, is pleased to announce the availability of the new FIBERFOX Expanded Beam Fiber Optic Connectors from NEUTRIK.

Designed to meet the requirements of MILDTL-83526 specifications these expanded Beam fiber optic connectors are designed to operate in harsh environments and use nonphysical contact fiber optic termini that are IP68 sealed behind an anti-reflective coated ball lens. Capable of both front- and rear-mounting, the connector eliminates the need for adaptors and female and male mating halves. The system is available in 2-channel and 4-channel variants, with either configuration compatible with the other configuration, and other MIL-DTL-83526 specified systems.

This lens expands the beam to many times its original size aiding optical alignment and minimizing the effects of dust, debris and other environmental conditions. The expanded beam fiber optic connectivity is exceptional in wet, dirty, dusty, high and low-temperature environments.

Effectively maintenance-free with a theoretical unlimited lifetime, FIBERFOX can withstand in excess of 10,000 mating cycles without maintenance or insertion loss and can be cleaned using just clean water and a lint-free cloth. IP68 compliant certified waterproof up to a depth of 6m the connectors feature a screwed locking mechanism. The chassis mounted version of the connector fits into an industry standard cut-out and standard LC patch cables can be plugged into the rear.

FIBERFOX is a hermaphroditic connector allowing multiple plug-to-plug cable assemblies to be combined to extend the length of the system and connectors are available with two or four channel multimode lenses. In addition to standard plugs, FIBERFOX briDge receptacles are suitable for use with standard LC Patch Cables and acts as a unique LC to Expanded Beam converter.

Applications for FIBERFOX include defence, industrial, mining, medical, security, railway, sensing applications, communications in the oil and gas industries, lighting, networks, public address systems, video, broadcast, and AV.

Lane Electronics is a major source for all key connector types including circular, filtered, RF, coaxial, subminiature, backshells and adaptors, D connectors, aerospace, test & measurement, IDC, PCB connectors, edge connectors and connectors for rack and panel applications.

With a multi-million-pound connector and piece-part stockholding and next-day delivery, Lane Electronics are the preferred source across many industry sectors including defence, avionics, motorsport, marine, communications, medical, test and measurement, general industrial solutions and geophysical.

https://www.fclane.com/