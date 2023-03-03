NeoCortec exhibiting at Embedded World 2023

NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, is exhibiting at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from 14th to 16th March 2023 in Hall 3 Stand 526. Visitors will be able to talk with the technical experts from NeoCortec about their new NeoMesh network diagnostic tool, the NeoMesh wireless mesh networking protocol and updated software stack and learn why they are ideally suited for specific wireless sensor network installations.

To show visitors how easy it is to set up and run a NeoMesh based wireless sensor network (as well as to show how easy it is to make a building smarter in minutes) NeoCortec will install such a network in Hall 3. The network will collect temperature and air quality data throughout the hall. The measurements will be displayed on a monitor on NeoCortec’s stand. Visit NeoCortec in Hall 3 Stand 526 to experience how easy it is to collect and record anywhere without the need for any gateways or routers.

NeoCortec develops mesh technologies and solutions for wireless sensor networks, enabling large-scale routing networks to operate in real time while simultaneously reducing power consumption. The NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2.4GHz as well as sub GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules and as license to selected SoCs. Cost efficient and easy to integrate, the modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands. Average power consumption is as low as 20 microA.

www.neocortec.com