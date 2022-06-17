NeoCortec exhibiting at Embedded World 2022

NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, is exhibiting at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from 21st to 23rd June 2022 in Hall 5 Stand 275. Visitors will be able to talk with the technical experts from NeoCortec about their NeoMesh wireless mesh networking protocol and software stack and learn why they are ideally suited for wireless sensor network installations.

On 21st June at 13h-13.30h Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO NeoCortec and Harald Naumann, global head of business development Crout GmbH and author of the study will be giving a presentation about ‘Do it yourself PCB antennas for NeoMesh, NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRaWAN, Mioty and other SubGHz technologies’ at the Exhibitor Forum in Hall 2 Stand 520. If you want to develop a wireless IoT device, you need to choose a good antenna. Antenna datasheets are full of a lot of technical data that is often not fully known to the IoT developer. With this presentation, Thomas and Harald will shed some light on the darkness of antennas.

NeoCortec develops mesh technologies and solutions for wireless sensor networks, enabling large-scale routing networks to operate in real time while simultaneously reducing power consumption. The NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2.4GHz as well as sub 1GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules. Cost efficient and easy to integrate, the modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart home and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands. Average power consumption is as low as 20mA.

www.neocortec.com