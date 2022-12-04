NECTO Studio 2.3.0 IDE from MIKROE adds Red Pitaya enabling signal analysis to be performed without expensive lab equipment

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that is said to dramatically cuts development time by providing hardware and software products based on proven standards, has announced full support for Red Pitaya, sometimes referred to as the ‘Swiss army penknife for engineers’, within version 2.3.0 of NECTO™ Studio IDE, MIKROE’s complete, cross-platform software development environment. Red Pitaya enables design engineers to replace bulky and expensive lab instruments with a single compact, open-source platform. More, In combination with NECTO Studio and Planet Debug, Red Pitaya enables engineers to view and analyze real-time signals on remote boards.

Red Pitaya is said to be leading a revolution in the electronics industry, pioneering the move from closed, fixed-functionality instruments to multifunction, open-source software-defined instruments that are able to satisfy broad spectrum of customers in different market segments. Red Pitaya comprises powerful, high-precision measurement tools including, oscilloscopes and signal generators, spectrum analyzers, logic analyzers and Bode analyzers. Comments Neb Matic, CEO, MIKROE: “Red Pitaya is a perfect partner for our NECTO Studio IDE and Planet Debug – industry’s first hardware-as-a-service platform which enables remote development and debugging. Now, users can not only code and debug remotely on real hardware, they can also remotely analyze the signals using Red Pitaya’s extensive toolkit.”

NECTO Studio 2.3.0 is a complete, cross-platform software development kit for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click™ board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform does not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

Engineers can also use NECTO Studio 2.0 to run Planet Debug, industry’s first hardware-as-a-service platform which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware. For just $4/day, designers can reserve time on a remote Planet Debug station configured to their requirements, and develop and debug their own applications code remotely through NECTO Studio without having to source the hardware, wait for it to arrive and install and configure each element.

www.mikroe.com