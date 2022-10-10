Murata to host series of demos covering numerous application scenarios at its Electronica stand

Murata is now fully prepared to participate in this year’s Electronica (15th-18th November) – as the international electronic engineering community returns to Munich Messe once again, after a longer than expected absence.

There will be various demos for visitors to the Murata stand (C4.175) to experience. These demos will cover a wide range of subject areas – from mobility to wellness, and from environment to communication.

Among them is going to be a sophisticated V2X simulation. This will feature the company’s leading-edge wireless communication technology, with the accompanying software and user interface elements being provided by one of Murata’s key technology partners. Through this demo, a visual representation will be given of what is happening on the road itself, an overview of the data being transferred and collated at the backend, plus what is being seen by vehicle drivers. Different vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) use case scenarios will be illustrated – such as traffic congestion issues, road works, or hazards ahead (rock falls, landslides, etc.), as well as aligning vehicle speed with traffic signal timing.

The Murata V2X solution has the capability to support both the prominent V2X communication standards – DSRC and C-V2X – This means that it is suitable for use in different geographic regions, providing OEMs with one solution which can be applied globally.

Another automotive-related demo that will be on display concerns tire management, on which Murata has partnered up with Michelin. Here passive RFID tags are utilised in conjunction with Murata’s id-Bridge middleware platform to provide a tire traceability solution. Leveraging it, users will have full visibility of their tire inventory. It will help them with their maintenance services and product recycling schemes. This logistics solution is energy autonomous, as the RFID tags do not require inclusion of a power source. The robustness of the tags employed means ongoing operations are assured despite the challenging working environment involved.

One of the communication-based demos will deal with low-power wide area network (LPWA) technology Intended for wearable tracking purposes, the hardware involved will consist of a Murata 1WL geolocation module which has LoRa/WiFi/GPS technology to minimize developing resources plus one of its 1SC wireless transceiver modules which will feature both iSIM and nuSIM as non-physical SIM solutions and have energy harvesting capabilities (thereby eliminating the need for batteries).

Also on display will be one of Murata’s Ionissimo™ ionizer/ozonizer units. Visitors will get the opportunity to learn about the health/environmental benefits of this technology, such as reducing dust and smoke, viruses, bacteria, allergens, deodorization, and so on. They will see how effective it is at improving air quality and helping combat the spread of airborne infections (such as COVID-19).

