Murata Pycom collaboration to slash IoT projects time-to-market

Time-to-market for Internet of Things (IoT) projects will be reduced by around 70 per cent due to a new collaboration between Murata and Pycom.

The strategic collaboration brings together Murata’s strong heritage in innovative hardware, including IoT radio module technology, and Pycom’s design and integration expertise in rapid IoT development and scaling.

From September 2021, customers implementing IoT projects can take advantage of a new Murata-based Pycom evaluation kit (EVK) that delivers full-stack IoT. Ideal for companies looking to develop and scale IoT solutions with low-power devices, long battery life and high levels of device reliability, the F01 H7 EVK makes it possible to save time and money by moving rapidly and seamlessly through all IoT project stages from conception to completion. Developers can go from EVK to building final products without losing time redesigning or recoding. The kit is complemented by Pycom’s cloud-based device management platform and a new software development kit (SDK) enabling the user to easily manage their devices, LPWAN networks and data feed from commissioning through to deployment stages.

Reducing time-to-market is essential as demand increases exponentially for innovative IoT solutions. The number of IoT devices around the world is predicted to grow from 7.6 billion in 2019 to 24 billion in 2030 (according to a recent Transforma Insights research study), driven by such sectors as asset tracking, wearables, healthcare, smart cities, and smart meters.

Fred de Haro, CEO of Pycom said: “Many IoT projects struggle to develop and deliver reliably connected devices that perform sustainably in the field. This means project implementation is slowed down considerably. Our collaboration with Murata offers a new hardware and cloud platform that’s quick to develop and flexible through all project phases, including development, manufacture, integration, testing and all the way to large scale deployment. It’s part of our deploy and forget pledge.”

Samir Hennaoui, Product Manager, Connectivity Modules, Murata Europe commented: “Our EVK represents the ideal end-to-end solution for customers tasked with designing low-power and small form factor cellular IoT devices with full LPWAN network redundancy. This collaboration will deliver flawless customer engagement and ensure their ideas get to market in record time, bringing cellular IoT technology to a much broader market.”

Based around Murata’s 1SC and 1SJ cellular Cat-NB1/M1 and LoRa(WAN) modules, the EVK gives every device the best possible chance to connect and stay connected by featuring four LPWAN networks in one small OEM module, flexibly mounted on different boards. These include M.2, feather, reference designs or custom designed PCBs. Other features include an ARM Cortex H7 microcontroller and an NXP security chip.

Both the Murata-based Pycom EVK and SDK will be available from 15 September 2021. The current disruption within the electronics industry may result in longer lead times.