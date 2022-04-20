Murata partners with Ignion to help accelerate and simplify IoT design

Murata has entered into a technology partnership with antenna manufacturer Ignion. This will see Murata components used as a foundation for development using Ignion’s Antenna Intelligence Cloud. The new online service offers the designer an antenna cloud computing and artificial intelligence service by enabling IoT developers to integrate Virtual Antenna correctly and quickly into their own products. The solution uses machine learning to create a realistic simulation of the real-world performance of the end-device, providing accurate and reliable design support for the IoT ecosystem.

The high Q values and tight tolerances of Murata’s ceramic capacitors and RF coils will be pivotal to Ignion’s cloud-based service, facilitating a more reliable and predictable antenna integration process. The proven technology helps optimize RF performance of the connected devices, substantially reducing development costs and shortening the time-to-market.

“We are excited to see our technology contribute to the antenna revolution that Ignion is driving,” said Takayuki Kaneko, strategic marketing, product marketing unit of Murata. “This partnership proves that we can provide the IoT industry with the tools needed to enhance the development and manufacture of the necessary devices, enabling them to create much closer approximations to early-stage simulations.”

Ignion has developed the Antenna Intelligence Cloud service to fuel innovation and versatility in the design of IoT end-products. It leverages advanced simulation with machine learning, removing the need to initiate the development of physical hardware. The solution helps developers meet the evolving requirements of 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, LoRaWAN and UWB, as well as devices with multiple radios.

Jaap Groot, CEO at Ignion, commented: “This partnership allows us to provide an accurate and predictable Virtual Antenna design that IoT makers can easily replicate and implement in their hardware designs, eliminating delays in the design phase.”

Murata https://www.murata.com/

Ignion https://ignion.io/