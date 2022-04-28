Murata introduces metal power inductors for automotive applications up to 150 °C that set new benchmarks in ISAT and RDC

Now available from Murata is the DFE32CAH_R0 series of metal power inductors with high-temperature applications of up to 150 °C. Intended for use in DC/DC converters and power management circuitry for automotive applications, these components are supplied in 1210 inch size (3.2 mm × 2.5 mm) metal cores. Covering a wide inductance value range, the components are suitable for in-vehicle applications beyond infotainment systems to the powertrain and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They meet demands for high currents and the downsizing of system designs. The DFE32CAH_R0 delivers a DC superimposed current rating (Isat) of 8.7 A for a 1210 inch size product with an inductance of 0.47 μH.

The DFE32CAHR47MR0L has a 0.47 µH inductance value, with an RDC of 14mOhm (Max) and an I SAT of 8.7 A (Max). For the DFE32CAHR68MR0L, the main values are 0.68 µH for inductance, 17mOhm (Max) for RDC and 7.0A (Max) for I SAT . The 1.0 µH-rated DFE32CAH1R0MR0L and 1.5 µH-rated DFE32CAH1R5MR0L have respective RDC values of 22 mOhm and 30 mOhm, with I SAT figures of 5.9 A and 4.8A. The DFE32CAH-2R2/3R3/4R7-MR0L inductors have respective inductance ratings of 2.2 µH, 3.3 µH, and 4.7 µH with RDC figures 43mOhm, 67mOhm and 101mOhm and I SAT values of 4.0 A, 3.3 A, and 2.8 A.

“These new products support large currents by optimising the internal coil structure design and utilising original metal materials,” explained Tomohiro Yao, general manager of marketing & promotion for the EMI Division at Murata. “Thanks to these technological advances, we have succeeded in delivering a series of small metal power inductors that have a highly reliable design for a more diverse range of automotive applications, including the powertrain and ADAS, that require support for temperatures up to 150°C and demand large current flows.”

Murata will continue to expand inductance value to meet market needs and to expand the breadth of automotive applications – thereby contributing to enhanced performance and extended functionality in vehicle design. For more information about the metal power inductors, please visit:

https://www.murata.com/search/productsearch?cate=cgInductors&partno=DFE32CAH_R0.