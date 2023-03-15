Murata demonstrates highly accurate long range LoRa-based asset tracking technology at its Embedded World stand

Underlining its expertise in developing low-power wireless hardware, leading electronics manufacturer Murata will have its latest product innovations on display at Embedded World (Nuremberg, 14th-16th March). Among the demonstrations that visitors to the company’s stand (4A-645) will be able to view is a sophisticated asset tracking system, which features the new Type 2DT LoRa module.

The demonstration has all the tracking information rendered on a simple to access human machine interface (HMI). Through it, the user can be constantly updated on the exact positioning of valuable items. This will be pivotal in numerous contexts – including logistics/warehousing, freight shipments, industrial sites and hospitals.

The compact Type 2DT module, which has a 9.98mm x 8.7mm footprint, integrates all the essential functionality for location based services of this kind. Consequently, it is straightforward for engineering teams to incorporate directly into their designs, with projects being completed in significantly shorter timeframes and keeping to budget limitations.

Complementing the Murata-produced passive and RF elements used in the module is Semtech’s LoRa Edge LR1110 transceiver IC. It operates within the 150MHz to 930MHz frequency range and provides up to 22dBm high power transmit path, thereby enabling strong signal integrity over an extensive transmission range. Thanks the Semtech’s technology, Type 2DT has WiFi passive scanning and GNSS signal scanning elements. These features assured location accuracy regardless of the indoor or outdoor situation. The Type 2DT module’s low power capabilities make it highly optimized for battery-driven applications like asset tracking.

“The expense of asset loss, either through theft or workflow errors, can have a huge impact on organisations’ operational effectiveness. In addition, it can do irrevocable damage to their bottom line,” states Shohei Kawanaka, Product Manager at Murata. “By implementing a high-performance asset tracking system, such losses can be prevented. Our demo illustrates all the key aspects of cutting-edge asset tracking, providing customers with complete visibility so that they can quickly respond to changing situations.”

Visitors at Murata’s stand (4A-645) will discover how the company leverages its advanced packaging technology to pack powerful AI computing into tiny packages. Murata will showcase a demonstration of its Type1WV Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator module. The solution features the Coral Edge TPU from Google and is capable of real-time image recognition. The product delivers superior noise suppression and a simplified board layout with a minimum footprint (measuring just 15x10x1.5mm) for the next generation of Machine Learning (ML) applications.

Moreover, the company will display a full range of modules to support the emerging standard Matter that changes how you interconnect IoT devices. Also, visitors will see how Murata’s UWB modules allow engineers to leverage Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Time of Flight (ToF) for precise distance ranging; and, the company’s radar and asset tracking demonstrations in action.

