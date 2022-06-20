Murata and Pycom to showcase integrated device-to-cloud offering at Embedded World 2022

Murata and technology partner Pycom continue to progress with their shared goal of making IoT implementation quicker and easier.

Over the past years the two companies have collaborated to integrate Murata Type 1DX for Wi-Fi, Type 1SJ for LoRaWAN and Type 1SC for cellular LTE Cat-M1/NB-IoT modules into Pycom’s portfolio as well as building a new multi-technology F01 H7 OEM Module featuring all the 3 modules and mounting options for early prototyping and go to market.

Pycom is delivering a new Murata device management and application enablement platform – also referred to as the Device Cloud. This platform will connect all Murata’s IoT customers to the cloud to ensure a seamless development environment, supported with firmware and native support for the Murata Type 1DX, Type 1SJ and Type 1SC modules. This allows customer project teams to seamlessly move from Proof-of-Concept to full integration of the bare Type 1DX, Type 1SJ and Type 1SC modules when scaling their deployments.

Use of Device Cloud will mean up to 70% reductions in project development time with less associated engineering costs and facilitating the scaling up to large volume deployments. This platform leverages Murata’s strength in low power wireless connectivity and Pycom’s advanced embedded technology expertise. It is this Device Cloud and associated modules and EVKs that will be demonstrated at the Murata stand at Embedded World 2022 giving everyone a further move forward towards “Plug and Play” IoT.

“With this Pycom collaboration, Murata is aiming for a true full-stack solution which we think will make IoT development, deployment and scaling much easier for our customers. Gone are the days of 18–24-month project cycles. We’ve all recognized that time is money and that the more we can all do as technology partners to make the project development cycles shorter, the better it is for everyone,” said Samir Hennaoui , head of IoT Module for Europe at Murata.

Fred de Haro, Pycom CEO, said: “With this new Device Cloud, hardware, and associated development tools, we are consolidating years of embedded experience and cloud expertise to deliver an opportunity for Murata customers to fully and seamlessly support their rapid IoT development process leading them to a much earlier opportunity to scale. Murata is a key and highly valued partner for Pycom and delivering our device cloud specifically for Murata’s technology is a pivotal activity for Pycom showcasing the Over the Air competencies we have built up during the past 6 years.”

The showcase where attendees will be able to view, handle and manipulate the new Murata-Pycom hardware and see how data sits in the cloud platform and dashboard, will be located at Murata’s Embedded World stand in Hall 4A, booth 645.

