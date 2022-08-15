Multiple mounting options for OKW’s modular ART-CASE enclosures

Multiple mounting options are now available for OKW’s ART-CASE modular plastic enclosures for modern desktop, mobile, wall and ceiling electronics.

Elegant, ergonomic ART-CASE is suitable for IoT/IIoT, medical devices, building services management systems, computer peripherals, security technology, sensors and optoelectronics.

These modern ABS enclosures are available in four uniquely contoured shapes: round, square, oval and rectangular. Their modular design creates a huge range of possible configurations. Electronics designers specify their preferred top and bottom, base section and screw-fitted lid.

ART-CASE offers a choice of tops: convex for added ergonomic comfort, or flat with a recess for a membrane keypad or product label. There are three bases: flat, 30° and 55° inclined. Eight round and two square housings are offered with an integrated Euro plug (type DIN VDE 0620 part 101) in the base. Inside each enclosure there are PCB mounting pillars.

Each shape is available in one plan size: round (ø 110 mm), square (110 x 110 mm), oval (160 x 110 mm) and rectangular (160 x 110 mm). There are two standard colours: off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Options and accessories include battery compartments (2 x AAA); a battery holder (2 x AAA); battery clips; battery contacts; wall mounting kits; a strain relief cable clamp; anti-slide feet; self-tapping PCB screws.

OKW can supply ART-CASE fully customised. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, EMC shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Art-Case.htm