Multiple battery options for OKW’s DATEC-CONTROL handheld enclosures

OKW’s DATEC-CONTROL handheld enclosures for large graphics displays are now available with a wide choice of battery options.

DATEC-CONTROL is ideal for applications including mobile data collection and transfer, measuring and control technology, medical and wellness devices, Smart Factory and Industry 4.0.

Smart ergonomics ensure these big, robust ABS enclosures are well balanced and comfortable to hold despite their capacious size. The large head section is designed to house standard-size LCDs and graphic display modules. The operating area is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside there are fastening pillars for PCBs.

DATEC-CONTROL is available in two versions (with/without a large cutout for a display module) and four sizes from XS (200 x 58/94 x 39.5 mm) to L (266 x 90/144 x 60 mm).

They provide a wide choice of battery options: XS (2/3 x AA, 1 x 9 V); S (4 x AA, 1 x 9 V); M and L (4/5 x AA). The battery compartment lids for sizes XS and S feature a latch and/or screw fixing; these sizes are rated IP 65 (optional). Sizes M and L allow easy access to the battery compartment via a clip-in end section; these sizes are rated IP 54 (optional). All four sizes are available in two standard colours, off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Accessories include battery compartments and holders, battery contacts, battery clips, a plug-in contact (for 9 V cells), a battery spacer, enclosure end plates, desktop and wall-mountable charging stations, wall suspension elements, display windows, sealing kits, shock-absorbing impact protectors (with/without shoulder strap), a ring eyelet and a strain relief clamp for 5-7 mm cables.

OKW can supply DATEC-CONTROL fully customised. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, EMC shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Datec-Control.htm