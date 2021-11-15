Multi-position A-coding facilitates flexible, fault-free use

binder, a leading supplier of industrial circular connectors, offers various A-coded M12 connectors as part of its 763 product series, which are equipped with a square-flange housing for assembly. As a special feature, the multi-position A-coding supports variable cable installation. Also advantageous for flexible use: flange housing and contact carrier can be processed separately.

Background: the A-coding

Industrial-grade, standardized M12 circular connectors with A-coding according to DIN EN 61076-2-101 are a well-established component of sensor and actuator systems in typical factory automation and robotics applications. Their coding, which serves to avoid mismating, ensures precise assignment of the pin and socket contacts in the process: A-coding generally stands for applications in signal transmission with DC voltage over 3 to 12 pins. The principle of partial assignment of the contacts ensures the plug-in compatibility of product variants with different but lower pin counts. Multi-position coding is advantageous, for example, if the installation has to be carried out at different angles due to the mounting conditions. At the field level of automation, both inside and outside the control cabinet, A-coded M12 signal connectors support efficient, cost-effective sensor/actuator communication in particular.

Two-piece design simplifies the application

The square-flange variants of the 763 series generally consist of two parts: the metal flange housing and a contact carrier. The latter is equipped with a lockable coding nose that can be rotated in 45° increments. The two-part design supports user-friendly, safe assembly in practice.

Change of size made easy

The 763 series includes M12 A signal connectors equipped with 4, 5 and 8 pins as well as single wires or solder contacts. The single-wire version has a square housing 20 mm or 26 mm wide. In the variant with solder contacts, it measures 20 mm. The 26-mm square housing of the M12 single-wire version has the same drilling scheme as that of the M16 form factor. This allows users to switch between the design sizes without having to adapt existing housings, for example of field devices such as sensor/actuator boxes.

Technical product details

The rectangular-flange M12 connectors with multi-position, lockable A-coding are specified for a maximum wire gauge of 0.25 mm2 (AWG 24). In all 4-pin and 5-pin versions, the rated currents reach 4 A (3 A UL), 2 A (1,5 A UL) with 8. The rated voltages are 250 V (4-pin), 60 V (5-pin) and 30 V (8-pin). The corresponding rated impulse voltages are specified as 2500 V, 1500 V and 800 V, respectively. The connectors meet the density requirements – combined with suitable sealing but without a defined tightening torque – in accordance with protection degree IP69. They are designed for operating temperatures from -40 °C to +85 °C.