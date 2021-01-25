Mouser Supports Latest Women of Wearables Conference, Health Tech 2.0

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is working in partnership with the organisation Women of Wearables by sponsoring the organisations latest conference, Health Tech 2.0, to be held on the 28th of January.

Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, Health Tech 2.0 is a virtual conference that will appeal to a global audience. This day-long event will bring together high-profile executives and key influencers within the healthcare technology sector, along with engineering professionals, clinicians, academics, entrepreneurs and investors. Among the companies and organisations participating will be Google, Philips, Samsung, Vodafone, Garmin Health, Imperial College, the NHS, the Royal Society of Medicine, Frost & Sullivan and McKinsey.

The extensive program of presentations and panel discussions will investigate a wide range of important topics, covering:

• Investment in health technology start-ups

• The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare activities

• Emerging prospects in fitness and well-being

• Technological advances in wearable devices

• Improvements in patient experience

• The growing importance of the FemTech industry

• Developments in wearable technology that will benefit both mental and sexual health.

The event features a panel discussion that includes Melissa Berthelot of Warner Patch, with whom Mouser works through its partnership with Central Research Laboratory. Berthelot will be joining a panel discussion at 11 a.m., discussing Warner Patch’s development of connected medical devices for user-centric remote patient monitoring.

“The digital health sector is expected to witness huge growth in the years ahead and is already receiving a considerable proportion of venture capital funding. It is also an area of technology in which women are better represented, which is very important to celebrate,” states Marie-Pierre Ducharme, Director of Supplier Marketing & Business Development EMEA at Mouser. “By supporting this exciting new Women of Wearables event, we are amplifying the incredible engineering innovation, but also helping to encourage greater inclusivity in the technology industry.”

Registration is available through https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/health-tech-20-virtual-conference-about-the-future-of-health-technology-tickets-130996541181.