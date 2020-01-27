Mouser Shipping Texas Instruments’ Latest mmWave Sensors for Industrial Use Cases

Mouser Electronics, Inc., continues to set the pace in relation to new product introductions (NPIs) with confirmation that it now stocks the IWR1843 industrial radar sensor from Texas Instruments (TI).

Based on TI’s proprietary low-power 45-nm RFCMOS process, these ultra-wideband millimetre wave (mmWave) sensors enable exceptional levels of integration. They are supplied in extremely small form factor packages, which make them highly suitable for deployment in space-constrained environments. Among the target applications for these devices are the low-power, self-monitored, ultra-accurate radar hardware used in building and factory automation systems, as well as for traffic monitoring, materials handling, people detection/counting and intelligent robotics.

The IWR1843 radar sensors are highly sophisticated single-chip frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) devices that support operation in the 76-GHz to 81-GHz mmWave spectrum. The RFCMOS process employed enables monolithic implementation of a system with three transmit (TX) and four receive (RX) channels, plus built-in phase lock loop (PLL) and analogue-to-digital converters (ADCs). The sensors have digital signal processor (DSP) subsystems embedded into them for radar signal processing purposes. These are based on TI’s high-performance C674x DSP cores. In addition, built-in self-test (BIST) processor subsystems take responsibility for radio configuration, control and calibration activities. Each sensor also has an on-board user-programmable Arm® Cortex®-R4F processor for undertaking object tracking/classification, AUTOSAR and interface control.

Mouser also stocks the TI IWR1843 BoosterPack – an easy-to-use evaluation board with direct connectivity to TI’s popular LaunchPad development platform. The BoosterPack contains everything required to start developing software for the on-chip C67x DSP core and low-power Arm Cortex-R4F controller, including on-board emulation for programming and debugging, as well as buttons and LEDs for quick integration of a simple user interface.

To learn more about the TI IWR1843 industrial mmWave sensor, visit: https://eu.mouser.com/new/texas-instruments/ti-iwr1843-industrial-radar-sensors/.

As an authorised TI distributor, Mouser Electronics offers the broadest portfolio of the manufacturer’s latest semiconductor solutions, adding new products every day. Mouser is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.