Mouser empowers innovation at Embedded World 2023

Mouser Electronics, the authorised global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, will empower innovation at this year’s embedded world exhibition in Nürnberg, Germany. From March 14-16, experts from the embedded electronics community will come together in person to learn more about the latest trends and jointly develop ideas and concepts for the future.

Attendees can visit Mouser at Booth 102, Hall 4A to meet the team in the relaxed and friendly atmosphere of the Mouser Coffee Bar and Customer Service Pod. The Mouser booth will also feature its ever-popular Spin-to-Win game, with chances to win engineering tools and dev kits. Mouser will once again be pushing the boundary of on-stand visitor experience using immersive Augmented Reality technology.

Augmented Reality 3D Immersive Experience

Mouser will bring technology to life through an all-new Augmented Reality (AR) immersive content experience at the booth with an eMobility theme. The experience will focus on the growth of this vital sector and explore the technology enabling personal eMobility. The immersive AR experience will reveal why personal eMobility has become so essential and showcase an advanced system-level design for an eScooter, detailing all the associated hardware and manufacturers. Visitors will be able to explore the complete application in action on iPads mounted on an articulated arm to allow a full range of motion.

Customer Service Pod

Mouser’s friendly customer service representatives will be at the Pod to offer their expert guidance on how to use the wide range of services and tools on the Mouser website, including the FORTE Intelligent BOM tool, the Price and Availability Assistant, ECAD design library and Mouser’s helpful Conversion Calculators. They will also be able to offer support for queries regarding orders and delivery times, as well as linking buyers and designers to additional technical resources that they may find useful.

Complimentary Coffee and Water Bar

The renowned Mouser coffee bar is an ideal place to take a break from the show and catch up with others over a hot drink. Trained baristas will serve visitors with handcrafted coffees and offer patrons a ceramic Mouser mug to take home. Also, visitors can stop by for a free water. Mouser will again have a water fountain on its booth – highly popular in 2022 – but with a twist! Featuring onsemi power technology, the fountain demonstrates how industrial robotics can be used to provide refreshment to thirsty visitors.

Spin-to-Win Prizes

Mouser’s “spin-to-win” game, open to all visitors to the booth, uses the 3Di Stereo Hand Tracking Camera from Ultraleap for contactless interaction. Visitors will have the chance to win one prize from a wide range of high-quality gadgets and dev tools.

Online Prize Draw

Mouser will also be holding an online prize draw for Embedded World 2023, where registrants can enter to win one of the following prizes:

● Amphenol FCI Crimp Hand Tool

● Analog Devices MAX98365 Evaluation System

● Microchip Technology EV40E67A Curiosity Board

● Molex MicroFit Crimping Hand Tool

● NXP Semiconductors i.MX 8M Mini Evaluation Kit

● onsemi STR-NCS32100-GEVK Evaluation Kit

● Renesas Electronics CK-RA6M5 Cloud Kit

● Silicon Labs xG24 Explorer Kit

● STMicroelectronics STM32MP157F-DK2 Discovery Kit

● TE Connectivity SDE Crimp Commercial Tooling Platform

● Texas Instruments TMDS243EVM AM243x Evaluation Module

● Würth Elektronik Adrastea-I Evaluation Kit

The Embedded World 2023 online prize draw is open for entries from February 6 until 11:59 CET on March 31, 2023. To enter the prize draw and to learn more about what Mouser will be exhibiting at Embedded World, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2023-en