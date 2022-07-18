Mouser Electronics signs global agreement to distribute ATP electronics storage and memory solutions

Mouser Electronics, the authorised global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has signed a global distribution agreement with ATP Electronics, a global leader in specialised storage and memory solutions. According to the agreement, Mouser now offers customers ATP Electronics’ memory cards, SSDs, and managed NAND devices for industrial and automotive applications.

ATP’s industrial solid state drives (SSDs) and modules deliver dependable performance, efficient responsiveness, and long usage life to accomplish mission-critical tasks. Sturdy and built to withstand rigorous operating environments, ATP SSDs are available in form factors such as 2.5” SSDs, M.2 embedded modules, mSATA, eUSB, and industrial USB drives for enterprise and industrial applications. The devices support high-speed interfaces such as SATA 6 Gb/s and the latest NVMe protocol on a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface for reliable, blasing-fast, and future-ready performance.

The e.MMC v5.1 embedded flash storage solution is an extremely durable storage solution for applications such as surveillance, test and measurement, drones, and medical devices. The e.MMC solution combines NAND flash memory, a fast MultiMedia Card (MMC) interface, and a sophisticated flash controller. The high-performance devices are compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 2, AEC-Q100 Grade 3, and JEDEC e.MMC v5.1.

ATP Electronics’ DDR4 DRAM solutions offer fast performance with impressive power savings, combining a 3200 megatransfers per second (MT/s) data transfer rate with just 1.2 V of power consumption. The DDR4 solutions support the increased bandwidth needed to scale online traffic, providing an ideal solution for applications including networking systems, telecommunication, gaming, and cloud servers.

The industrial-grade SD/SDHC/SDXC and microSD cards from ATP Electronics offer ideal storage for automotive and industrial applications, including automotive in-vehicle infotainment systems, test and measurement devices, and navigation products. The rugged cards are designed to deliver extensive longevity and feature power failure protection for increased reliability.

To learn more, visit https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/atp-electronics/.