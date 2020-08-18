Mouser Electronics and Mini-Circuits Expand Distribution Deal Globally

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorised global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Mini-Circuits, a leading supplier of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.

Mouser was the first authorised global distributor of the Mini-Circuits product line in the U.S., and now distributes Mini-Circuits products to customers in 206 countries and territories around the world.

Mouser customers now have access to over 1,200 Mini-Circuits RF products. The company’s LFCG series low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) low-pass filters are available with passband frequencies spanning DC to 6100 MHz and rejection up to 50 dB. The tiny 0805 filters feature rugged, ceramic construction, making them well-suited for tough environments such as high humidity and temperature extremes.

Mini-Circuits reflectionless filters are available in low-pass, high-pass, and bandpass designs, offering a patented internal load that eliminates out-of-band signals. Reflectionless filters eliminate stopband reflections, allowing them to be paired with sensitive devices and used in applications that otherwise require circuits such as isolation amplifiers or attenuators.

The PMA3-83LN+ is a PHEMT-based MMIC amplifier with a unique combination of 1.3 dB noise figure, +35 dBm IP3, and ±1.3 dB gain flatness over the entire 0.5 to 8 GHz range, making it ideal for sensitive, high-dynamic-range receiver applications. The amplifier operates from a single 5V or 6V supply, is well matched for 50 ohms, and comes in a 3 mm × 3 mm QFN package to accommodate dense circuit board layouts.

Mini-Circuits ultra-wideband MMIC splitter/combiners offer multi-octave bandwidths covering applications from DC to 43.5 GHz with power handling up to 2.5 W, 1.1 dB typical insertion loss, and high isolation up to 20 dB. The two-way devices come in tiny QFN packages, saving space in dense layouts.

To learn more about the Mini-Circuits products available from Mouser Electronics, visit