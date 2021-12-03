Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices deliver expert perspectives on RF wireless design in new eBook

Mouser Electronics has developed a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, highlighting the diverse challenges and solutions in RF wireless design. In 8 Experts on RF Wireless Design, industry leaders from Analog Devices and other innovative technology companies offer insightful analyses of some of the most common difficulties in RF applications.

Wireless and satellite communications underpin our daily lives, providing the backbone for key innovations that have the potential to improve quality of life for people throughout the world. New aerospace, defence, and industrial applications require exponential advancements to data transfer and connectivity. Engineers and manufacturers must overcome the most complex challenges in RF wireless design to meet these growing needs.

The 8 Experts on RF Wireless Design eBook offers five in-depth feature articles on RF engineering, including signal chain design, power design, RF wireless product design. The eBook features product information for 10 key Analog Devices solutions, connecting engineers with the tools needed for RF wireless applications. Among the next-generation products highlighted is the ADRV9029 quad RF transceiver, which offers a complete transceiver subsystem, with automatic and manual attenuation control, digital filtering, DC offset correction, and Quadrature Error Correction. Engineers can combine this solution with the ADRF5515 receiver front end with integrated high-power switch to improve noise-handling capability while preventing receiver damage in the presence of large signals in TDD applications.

Additionally, the AD9081 is a reconfigurable, highly integrated RF mixed-signal front-end (MxFE) that incorporates four 16-bit, 12 GSPS digital-to-analog (DAC) cores and four 12-bit, 4 GSPS analog-to-digital converter (ADC) cores. Combining this solution with RF signal-conditioning products like the ADRF5042/43, 44 GHz SP4T SOI switches and the ADMV8818 2 GHz–18 GHz tunable filter can allow even more versatility in low-loss, high-frequency signal routing while eliminating blockers and spurious signals.

Supplementing the new eBook, the Analog Devices RF solutions content stream on mouser.com is a comprehensive site that features technical content to provide designers with the necessary knowledge to tackle even the most complex RF wireless applications.

To learn more about Analog Devices products available from Mouser, visit https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/analog-devices/.

To read the new eBook, go to https://eu.mouser.com/news/adi-industry-expert/adi-rf-wireless-ebook.html.