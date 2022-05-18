Mouser Electronics adds almost 10,000 new parts in first quarter of 2022

24 hours ago Distribution, News 98 Views

As an authorised distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market from design chain to supply chain. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 9,502 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 4,000 in March alone.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from January through March include:

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://eu.mouser.com/newproductinsider/.

 

Check Also

NEUTRIK FIBERFOX expanded beam fiber optic connectors now available from Lane Electronics

Lane Electronics, a leading franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom