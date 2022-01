Mouser Electronics added over 110 new manufacturers in 2021

Mouser Electronics, the new product introduction (NPI) distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, added a record 113 new manufacturers to its line card during 2021, greatly expanding product choices for design engineers and purchasing professionals around the world. By offering customers a wide selection of the most advanced technology, Mouser says that it helps designers avoid costly redesigns, manufacturing delays or even the termination of a project.

Mouser says that it works closely with its 1,200+ manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2020 and 2021, as many companies faced supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace.

Almost a third of the new manufacturers in 2021 were in the embedded space, a testament to Mouser’s continued focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G solutions. In recent years, Mouser has strengthened both of its embedded and sensors lineups to enhance its IoT product offerings. Additionally, Mouser’s Global Distribution Centre handles a massive inventory of more than 1.1 million unique SKUs for components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturers added by Mouser are:

• Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor and suppliers of high-quality, highly reliable ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and resistive random access memory (ReRAM).

• Hartland Controls, a Littelfuse company and supplier of components used in HVAC and other industrial applications.

• MultiTech, a leading global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions.

• Weidmüller, a leading manufacturer of industrial connectivity and IoT solutions.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://eu.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.