Mouser Adds GigaDevice to its Expansive Linecard

Mouser Electronics, Inc., in order to meet ever-growing customer demand for advanced non-volatile memory solutions, has now become an authorised distributor for GigaDevice.

Covering SPI NOR, SPI NAND and parallel NAND flash memory technologies, GigaDevice products are able to address a wide range of different embedded applications. These include automotive, consumer electronics, Internet of Things, industrial, mobile equipment and computing, as well as networking and telecom infrastructure.

Among the multitude of products being stocked by Mouser are the GD25 SPI NOR flash memories. This family is available in four different voltage variants, with devices setting new benchmarks in operational endurance and reliability – supporting 100,000 program/erase cycles and 20-year data retention periods. The family includes the recently announced GD25LT high-speed quad NOR flash series, plus the GD25LX high-speed octal series (which is optimised for scenarios requiring fast read/write of massive quantities of code). Another highlight of this family is the GD25WDxxCK series, which includes the industry’s smallest 1.5-mm x 1.5-mm USON8 moulding type package (60 percent smaller than existing 3-mm x 2-mm USON8 packages).

Both the GD5F SPI NAND flash and GD9F parallel NAND flash families offer the high-capacity storage and performance necessary for multimedia data storage applications on mobile handsets, set-top boxes, data cards, TVs, etc. These products are available in two voltage options, with densities up to 4-Gbits (GD5F family) or 8-Gbits (GD9F family). The low pin-count GD5F family offers elevated clock frequency levels of up to 120-MHz, plus quad I/O rates reaching 532-Mbit/s. The GD9F devices feature I/O read performance as low as 25-ns, as well as on-chip security features and multiple package options.

To learn more about Mouser’s partnership with GigaDevice and all its available memory product offerings, visit https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/gigadevice.