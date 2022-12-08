More flexibility for high-end applications: The new XMC7000 microcontrollers from Infineon at Rutronik

Infineon is adding the XMC7000 series to its microcontroller portfolio. The new MCU family includes a single- or a dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 core, both with Arm Cortex-M0+ support. Thanks to 40-nm process technology, the low-power MCU enables computational performance designed for high-end industrial applications, such as high-accuracy PMW generation for motor power stage control and RADAR-based sensing level measurement. Potential applications include motor control, industrial drives, robotics, EV charging, e-bikes, BMS, PLC, and I/O applications. An evaluation kit from Infineon is also available for the microcontrollers. In combination with the ModusToolbox, guarantees an easy entry into design and development. The XMC7100, the XMC7200, and the associated evaluation kit from Infineon are available at www.rutronik24.com.
The XMC7000 microcontrollers have a special feature. Their dual-bank flash enables firmware updates over the air (FOTA) via RWW (Read-While-Write). For example, a firmware update can be loaded onto one flash bank while the device is still running with the previous firmware on the second flash bank. A reboot then switches to the new firmware. That makes the XMC700 very flexible, especially in remote maintenance. Up to 8 MB Flash and 1 MB RAM are also part of the equipment.
The microcontroller has a wide supply voltage range from 2.7 V to 5.5 V. In the Hibernate Mode – the lowest low-power mode – the MCU’s power consumption is just 8 µA. Equipped with a wide range of peripherals such as up to 2x Gigabit Ethernet, CAN-FD, Crypto Engine, SMIF, and SDHC, the microcontroller impresses with its flexibility.
Suitable for harsh environments, the controller is capable of operating from -40 °C to +125 °C and is available in various TQFP and LFBGA package types with 100 to 272 pins.
For more information about the XMC7000-series from Infineon and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.