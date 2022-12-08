More flexibility for high-end applications: The new XMC7000 microcontrollers from Infineon at Rutronik

Infineon is adding the XMC7000 series to its microcontroller portfolio. The new MCU family includes a single- or a dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 core, both with Arm Cortex-M0+ support. Thanks to 40-nm process technology, the low-power MCU enables computational performance designed for high-end industrial applications, such as high-accuracy PMW generation for motor power stage control and RADAR-based sensing level measurement. Potential applications include motor control, industrial drives, robotics, EV charging, e-bikes, BMS, PLC, and I/O applications. An evaluation kit from Infineon is also available for the microcontrollers. In combination with the ModusToolbox, guarantees an easy entry into design and development. The XMC7100 , the XMC7200 , and the associated evaluation kit from Infineon are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The XMC7000 microcontrollers have a special feature. Their dual-bank flash enables firmware updates over the air (FOTA) via RWW (Read-While-Write). For example, a firmware update can be loaded onto one flash bank while the device is still running with the previous firmware on the second flash bank. A reboot then switches to the new firmware. That makes the XMC700 very flexible, especially in remote maintenance. Up to 8 MB Flash and 1 MB RAM are also part of the equipment.

The microcontroller has a wide supply voltage range from 2.7 V to 5.5 V. In the Hibernate Mode – the lowest low-power mode – the MCU’s power consumption is just 8 µA. Equipped with a wide range of peripherals such as up to 2x Gigabit Ethernet, CAN-FD, Crypto Engine, SMIF, and SDHC, the microcontroller impresses with its flexibility.

Suitable for harsh environments, the controller is capable of operating from -40 °C to +125 °C and is available in various TQFP and LFBGA package types with 100 to 272 pins.

For more information about the XMC7000-series from Infineon and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.