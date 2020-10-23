More applications possible for binder’s versatile RD24 power connector series

binder has added new versions to its popular RD24 power connector series. Among the new Series 692/693 connectors is a version that can accommodate cables with diameters from 7 mm to 17mm and a panel mount version that binder has designed for use with thicker front panels.

The new cable connector has what binder describes as a “Vario” cable outlet that can handle different cables sizes. The design features an onion ring seal which has multiple, separable seals which, when separated, fits various cable diameters.”

Two specifications are available – 4 pole (16A, 400V) and 7 pole (10A, 250V) – both of which have a pre-engaging earth contact. binder is offering male and female versions for in-line mating or connection to standard panel-mount receptacles.

binder’s RD24 connectors protect to IP67 when mated and locked and options are available for screw, crimp and solder termination and contact resistance is ≤5mΩ.

