Molex Joins Single Pair Ethernet Industrial Partner Network

Molex announced that it has joined the SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) Industrial Partner Network, which brings together industry leading companies to promote and support adoption of SPE technology as the basis for rapid growth of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things).

“IIoT and Industry 4.0 are driving new standards in wired connectivity for smart factories, which require fast and reliable data transmission from devices to the cloud. At the same time, demand is on the rise for compact, space-saving and lighter weight industrial infrastructure,” said Johann Ried, global product manager, Molex.

SPE technology addresses these trends by utilizing one twisted pair copper wires to transmit data at distances up to 1,000 meters – thereby delivering greater speed, miniaturization and design flexibility in industrial automation applications. Based on industry standard IEC 63171-6, industrial SPE solutions are in accordance with IEEE 802.3 for uniform Ethernet transmission standards. This standardization makes it possible for the first time to use Ethernet to process data from industrial devices to gain more efficient and seamless integration into existing Ethernet infrastructures.

Being a member of the innovative SPE Industrial Partner Network also enables Molex to fortify its innovative Industrial Automation Solution 4.0 (IAS4.0). Molex’s IAS4.0 is an end-to-end solution from sensors to analytics to enterprise applications. This includes simple to complex devices such as controllers, gateways and IO modules as well as platforms to develop cloud-based applications.

“Our collaboration with the SPE Industrial Partner Network strengthens our commitment to advancing SPE as a future infrastructure solution for IIoT and shaping our vision for Industrial IAS4.0,” Ried concluded.

For more information on Molex industrial solutions, please visit https://www.molex.com/molex/industry/industrial or click to the SPE Industrial Partner Network website.