Mixed signal ASICs for the digital world

Swindon Silicon Systems, a mixed signal ASIC specialist and a Sensata Technologies company, will exhibit its capabilities in custom integrated circuit (IC) design at SENSOR+TEST 2022 in Hall 1, stand 1-412. Dedicated to showcasing the latest developments in sensor elements, components and technologies, the show will be held at the Messezentrum Nuremberg convention centre in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 10 to 12, 2022.

At the show, Swindon will demonstrate its expertise in the design, test and supply of mixed signal ASICs and integrated Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensor interface solutions. As a market leader in this offering, Swindon supplies technology for the automotive and industrial markets, where use of mixed signal ASICs is becoming increasingly favoured.

Embracing a customer-specific ASIC device brings many advantages. In addition to the unique functionality of a custom solution, an ASIC will reduce a user’s bill of materials (BoM) while protecting the originator’s intellectual property (IP).

Customers often choose the ASIC route to guarantee component supply for the lifetime of their product, with no gaps in availability. This is a sharp contrast to a solution built using standard components.

This year’s SENSOR+TEST explores how sensor technology is enabling a new era of manufacturing, with a dedicated theme of sensor and measuring technology for the digital world. For Swindon, this echoes the potential of using ASICs in an increasingly connected world.

“While increased digitalisation, particularly the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, provides ways to better analyse and understand data-driven processes, the digital systems that enable this need access to comprehensive and accurate information,” explained Richard Mount, director of sales at Swindon. “Sensors and measurement systems ensure this link between the digital and analogue worlds, and are key to digitalising industry.

“The sensor interface, where signal conversion of sensor data occurs and the analysis, control and transmission of it is handled, is where Swindon’s expertise comes to the fore,” continued Mount. “The intelligent sensor is being used in many existing and emerging applications and the dynamic development of ASIC solutions is driving the future for us all.

“Possible applications include the smart factory and the IIoT, electric and hybrid vehicles, autonomous vehicles and any other application that demands a feature rich, single chip device that can interface with real-world sensing. We know that many more applications will require a custom IC in the future, which is why we’re demonstrating our knowledge of this area at this year’s SENSOR+TEST.”

Swindon Silicon Systems experts will be in Hall 1, stand 1-412 at SENSOR+TEST from May 10, 2022, to May 12, 2022. If you’re attending the show and would like to learn more about how mixed signal ASICs can revolutionize your application, please visit the stand or get in touch via the website