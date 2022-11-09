Mixed signal ASICs at the heart of intelligent sensing

Swindon Silicon Systems, a mixed signal ASIC design and supply specialist and a Sensata Technologies company, will exhibit its capabilities in custom integrated circuit (IC) solutions at electronica 2022. A world-leading trade fair for all areas of the electronics industry, the show will be held at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, from November 15 to 18, 2022.

At the show, Swindon will demonstrate its expertise in the design, production test and supply of mixed signal Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), integrated Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors, System on Chip (SoC) and System in Package (SiP) technology.

ASICs are key to delivering smarter sensor-based capabilities. Where sensors were once simple analogue components that delivered a basic output, solutions that now feature a mixed signal ASIC are capable of delivering a new level of sophistication.

Offering capabilities such as bespoke analogue front ends and signal processing, calibration for varying environmental conditions and robust bidirectional communication interfaces that embody intelligence in the sensor head itself, an ASIC can deliver more complexity in a single package, which brings many commercial benefits. In addition to the unique functionality of a custom solution, an ASIC will reduce a user’s bill of materials (BoM) while protecting the originator’s intellectual property (IP).

For customers wanting to guarantee component supply for the lifetime for their product, the ASIC route is far more capable of this rather than using standard components, Swindon Silicon says. Furthermore, working with an ASIC expert with the right know-how can accelerate time-to-market through use of IP libraries and production proven circuits.

This year’s electronica will follow a theme of driving sustainable progress, focusing on the role electronics play in paving the way for sustainable technologies. “A smarter, more sustainable planet will be a sensor-driven one,” explained Richard Mount, director of sales at Swindon. “All areas of industry can benefit from ASIC-driven smart sensors, whether that’s optimised sensors implemented to monitor energy use in a smart factory, or the sensors driving the smart city movement.

“Of course, supporting with sustainability credentials is not the only application where smart sensors come to the fore,” continued Mount. “Any application that demands a feature-rich, single-chip device that can interface with real-world sensing can benefit from an ASIC. We’re exhibiting at electronica this year to demonstrate how ASIC technology can be beneficial and accessible to many applications, delivering a competitive advantage to help manufacturers compete in the Industry 4.0 era.”

Swindon Silicon Systems’ experts will be at stand C3.439 from November 15 to 18, 2022. If you’re attending the show and would like to learn more about how mixed signal ASICs can revolutionize your application, please visit the stand or get in touch via the website.