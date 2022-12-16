MIPS selects Imperas for advanced verification of high-performance RISC-V application-class processors

Imperas Software Ltd., the specialist in RISC-V simulation solutions, has announced that MIPS, a developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP, has selected Imperas to provide advanced RISC-V processor verification tools. Imperas supports advanced RISC-V processor verification solutions and methodology to seamlessly transition between issue detection and debug resolution within a unified testbench environment compatible with the leading SystemVerilog EDA tools.

Imperas solutions offer processor developers a unique and flexible framework for RISC-V processor verification. Imperas tools feature native support for the open standard RVVI (RISC-V Verification Interface), so developers can connect a new processor implementation to a testbench and leverage the growing ecosystem of verification IP. Imperas has also released a set of SystemVerilog functional coverage libraries that help developers achieve the coverage goals of an extensive RISC-V processor verification plan.

MIPS’ latest RISC-V based processor cores demand robust verification that covers extensive hardware features. MIPS’ latest RISC-V innovation, the eVocore P8700 multiprocessor, offers superscalar performance with multi-issue Out-of-Order (OoO) execution and multi-threading, and can scale to 64 clusters, 512 cores and 1,024 harts/threads. In addition, MIPS’ RISC-V eVocore I8500 is an enhanced in-order multiprocessing system combining multi-threading and a highly efficient triple issue pipeline, and is able to scale to 64 clusters, 512 cores and 2,048 harts/threads.

“At MIPS we are experienced in bringing advanced computing technology, such as hardware multi-threading, to market as applications-class processors,” said Don Smith, Vice President Engineering at MIPS. “As part of the strategic move to RISC-V, we fully appreciate the needs, implications and requirements for a high-quality verification solution. The Imperas Reference Model enables lock-step-compare with asynchronous events which is the foundation of our SystemVerilog testbench and verification methodology.”

“Since 2010, MIPS core IP deliverables have included the Imperas based ISS, and as a consequence our technology has helped to support many projects in applications such as high-performance wireless communications, networking, automotive and AI applications,” said Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas Software Ltd. “With MIPS’ strategic shift to RISC-V, we are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with new technology and innovation for verification for the latest MIPS RISC-V based Applications-Class processors.”

Availability

The Imperas RISC-V processor verification technology is already in active use with many leading customers, some of which have working silicon and are now working on 2nd generation designs. These customers, partners and users span the breadth of RISC-V adopters from open source to commercial; research to industrial; microcontrollers to high performance computing. A select sample of these includes – Codasip, EM Microelectronics (Swatch), NSITEXE (Denso), Nvidia Networking (Mellanox), OpenHW Group, MIPS, Seagate Technology, Silicon Labs, and Valtrix Systems, plus many others yet to be made public. Imperas RISC-V Verification solutions are available now, more details are available at Imperas.com/ImperasDV.