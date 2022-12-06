Miniature Power Inductors added to BEC’s “Select” Alternative Passives

Material shortages are badly affecting the availability of SMT Power Inductors. BEC Distribution can now offer quality Alternatives from 5-7 weeks lead time. The Miniature Power Inductors are part of BEC’s “Select” range of quality Passive Alternatives, all available on short lead times. Samples and spec sheets are available.

BEC’s Select range of Miniature Power Inductors offers Alternatives to MURATA #DFE252012P, TAIYO YUDEN #MAMK2520T, EATON #MPI2512V2, WURTH #74404024xxx and VISHAY #IFSC1008ABER Series. Other passive products affected by the shortages are High Current Power Chokes & Chip inductors, Common Mode Chokes, LAN Magnetics and LAN Transformers.

The new Miniature Power Inductors provide a high current carrying capacity within a compact standard 1008 (2520 metric) footprint of 2.7mm x 2.2mm. Other surface mount footprints are offered. The Inductors have a rugged construction and are Magnetically Shielded with Low EMI. They meet AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (–55°C to +125°C) and they are also available to meet automotive specifications AEC-200 Grade 1 qualified (–55°C to +125°C ambient).

BEC is also a franchised distributor of Transformers, Resistors, Terminal Blocks and a wide range of connectors.

