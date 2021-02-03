Pico Electronics, the leader in high reliability, mission critical miniature power components, offers a full line of Military, COTS, and Industrial Converters: 2V – 10,000VDC Output; 1 – 300Watts. Pico also offers Transformers and Inductors: Surface mount and thru-hole models; MIL-PRF 27/MIL-PRF 21308. Audio/Pulse/Power/EMI Multiplex Models Available. DSCC approved manufacturing. Custom models available. Proudly made in the USA.

https://picoelectronics.com/