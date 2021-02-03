Miniature Power Components

5 days ago Advertorials 90 Views

Pico Electronics, the leader in high reliability, mission critical miniature power components, offers a full line of Military, COTS, and Industrial Converters: 2V – 10,000VDC Output; 1 – 300Watts. Pico also offers Transformers and Inductors: Surface mount and thru-hole models; MIL-PRF 27/MIL-PRF 21308. Audio/Pulse/Power/EMI Multiplex Models Available.  DSCC approved manufacturing. Custom models available. Proudly made in the USA.

https://picoelectronics.com/

Check Also

Parker’s THERM-A-GAGEL 37 Is the Next Generation of Single Component Dispensable Thermal Interface Materials

Offers tighter flow rate control and higher thermal conductivity, all at a competitive price point …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom