Miniature Optical Transceiver from Yokowo Offers Space and Power Savings

Yokowo has launched a miniature multimode fiber optic transceiver that simplifies the design of Industry 4.0 vision applications.

Measuring one-third the size of traditional SFP+ transceiver modules, the Yokowo Type-B optical transceiver easily can be designed into space-constrained applications. Miniaturization and high-speed data transmission speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 12.5Gbps and a signal format of NRZ-PRBS231-1 make the Type-B optical transceiver well-suited for machine vision applications.

The Type-B multimode transceivers are compatible with LC connectors to provide easier integration and cost savings, as installers can use existing LC optical cables.

In addition, the Type-B optical transceiver offers low power consumption of 150 mW. Reducing power consumption in turn reduces heat generation within the machine vision housing. This simplifies cooling system requirements, as waste heat can degrade machine vision image quality if not properly dissipated away from temperature-sensitive electronics. The modern transceiver itself offers a wide operating temperature range of -40℃ to 85℃.

“Fiber optics provide high-speed data transmission and the bandwidth required for machine vision applications in imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis, as well as robot guidance,” says Yusuke Fujioka, Product Sales Manager for Yokowo. “The Type-B optical transceiver from Yokowo combines small size with low power and high bandwidth to offer machine vision design flexibility and streamlined transceiver installation ­– all while ensuring high image quality.”

For more information, visit https://www.optical.yokowoconnector.com