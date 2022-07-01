Miniature industrial 64-bit dual-core module available halves lead time

Direct Insight Logo Direct Insight, the UK-based, technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has launched the TRITON-TXRZ, a miniature low-cost, full industrial temperature, 64-bit dual-core module based on the Renesas RZ/G2L processor. Manufactured by Direct Insight’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, TRITON-TXRZ is available on half the lead time of modules with similar performance that are based on other popular MPUs.

The TRITON-TXRZ measures just 68mm x 26mm and is available as a standard SODIMM system-on-module and also in the production-friendly solder-down-module format. TRITON-TXRZ features a powerful dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor running at up to 1200MHz. The SoM is available with either 512MB or 1GB DDR3L memory, as well as 4GB eMMC Flash, and a dual 24-bit RGB / 4-Lane MIPI-DSI display output. Also included is an ARM MALI-G31 GPU for rich, touch-and-gesture GUI support as well as 1080P30 H.264 video decode and encode. Comprehensive connectivity is rounded off with dual Ethernet, dual CAN, SD/eMMC, dual USB, as well as up to 5x UARTs, 4x I2C ports and 3x SPI. There is a third MCU processor core based on an ARM Cortex-M33.

Comments David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD: “Compared to other processors of their class, the Renesas RZ/G2L has good availability, therefore we can reduce lead times for our customers if they are able to consider this processor rather than other options. The TRITON-TXRZ offers exceptional graphics and video performance across the full industrial temperature specification of -40 to +85°C at a reasonable price. Therefore it is highly suitable for a broad range of industrial HMI solutions plus streaming video capture and display devices and audio systems.”

TRITON-TXRZ comes with a Linux BSP with full sources and installable VM for development. In common with other members of the pin-compatible TRITON-TX family, TRITON-TXRZ requires only a single 3.3 -5.5V supply and provides up to 300mA 3.3V power output for use on the baseboard.

Direct Insight also offers a development kit, with optional 5.7″ touch screen.