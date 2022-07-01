Miniature industrial 64-bit dual-core module available halves lead time

3 hours ago Embedded, News 59 Views

Direct Insight Logo Direct Insight, the UK-based, technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has launched the TRITON-TXRZ, a miniature low-cost, full industrial temperature, 64-bit dual-core module based on the Renesas RZ/G2L processor. Manufactured by Direct Insight’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, TRITON-TXRZ is available on half the lead time of modules with similar performance that are based on other popular MPUs.

The TRITON-TXRZ measures just 68mm x 26mm and is available as a standard SODIMM system-on-module and also in the production-friendly solder-down-module format.  TRITON-TXRZ features a powerful dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor running at up to 1200MHz.  The SoM is available with either 512MB or 1GB DDR3L memory, as well as 4GB eMMC Flash, and a dual 24-bit RGB / 4-Lane MIPI-DSI display output. Also included is an ARM MALI-G31 GPU for rich, touch-and-gesture GUI support as well as 1080P30 H.264 video decode and encode. Comprehensive connectivity is rounded off with dual Ethernet, dual CAN, SD/eMMC, dual USB, as well as up to 5x UARTs, 4x I2C ports and 3x SPI. There is a third MCU processor core based on an ARM Cortex-M33.

Comments David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD: “Compared to other processors of their class, the Renesas RZ/G2L has good availability, therefore we can reduce lead times for our customers if they are able to consider this processor rather than other options. The TRITON-TXRZ offers exceptional graphics and video performance across the full industrial temperature specification of -40 to +85°C at a reasonable price. Therefore it is highly suitable for a broad range of industrial HMI solutions plus streaming video capture and display devices and audio systems.”

TRITON-TXRZ comes with a Linux BSP with full sources and installable VM for development. In common with other members of the pin-compatible TRITON-TX family, TRITON-TXRZ requires only a single 3.3 -5.5V supply and provides up to 300mA 3.3V power output for use on the baseboard.

Direct Insight also offers a development kit, with optional 5.7″ touch screen.

 

 

 

 

Check Also

New level translators from Nexperia support legacy and future mobile phone SIM cards

Nexperia, an expert in essential semiconductors, has added to its family of voltage level translators …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom