Miniature High Input DC-DC Converters

Pico Electronics offers DC-DC Converters with new high input voltages up to 1200 VDC. The DC-1 series have an input voltage range of 120-370 VDC, 5-300 VDC regulated isolated outputs, and up to 300 watts output power in a 4.5” x 2.5” x 0.50” encapsulated package. The DC-2A/2B series have an input voltage range of 350-1200 VDC, 5-300 VDC regulated isolated outputs, and up to 300 watts output power in a 4.5” x 2.5” x 0.50” encapsulated package. The DC-3 series have an input voltage range of 300-900 VDC, 3.3-300 VDC regulated isolated outputs, and up to 50 watts, single and dual outputs, with thru hole and terminal strip models. The HiQP series have an input voltage range of 125-475 VDC, 24-200 VDC regulated isolated outputs, and up to 50 watts output power in a 2.50” x 1.55” x 0.50” encapsulated package. Custom designs, expanded operating temperatures, and selected military screening are available. Made in the USA.

