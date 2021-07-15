MIKROE’s universal FUSION development board for all Microchip PIC microcontrollers ‘equipped with everything developers need’

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched FUSION for PIC v8, offering universal support for PIC, dsPIC, PIC24, PIC32 microcontrollers on one board.

FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping and are equipped with everything that engineers require for their newest project development.

Redesigned from the ground up, FUSION for PIC v8 includes SiBRAIN sockets. SiBRAIN is the new universal standard for MCU cards enabling great flexibility for embedded design. Five mikroBUS ‘Click’ peripheral board sockets are also positioned on the FUSION for PIC v8 development boards, enabling users to try out more than 1000 different peripherals. Display board standard sockets also feature, providing a choice of four different sizes of TFT capacitive and resistive touch displays.

Uniquely, the FUSION boards also integrate CODEGRIP, the world’s first tool that facilitates debugging over Wi-Fi. The on-board CODEGRIP USB-C debugger and programmer currently supports more than 1640 microcontrollers, and enables development in hazardous environments, or remote and inaccessible sites.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO or MIKROE: “To save time for embedded engineers, MIKROE has created a variety of FUSION development boards for different microcontroller architectures so that developers can choose the product that is the perfect match for their design. FUSION for PIC v8 supports Microchip’s entire PIC MCU product range. Set-up and tuning are simple and intuitive, and boards are engineered to deliver an immersive project development experience that empowers designers to deliver outstanding results in the minimum time.”

FUSION for PIC v8 development boards are sturdy, compact and durable. Also included is a power supply module that has been carefully designed to regulate, filter, and distribute power noise-free. A wide range of power sources are supported. Boards come with free, lifetime updates with new microcontrollers.