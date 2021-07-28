MIKROE introduces $79 LTE IoT 8 Click board for wearables, asset tracking, monitoring and metering

MikroElektronika, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched LTE IOT 8 Click – a member of its 1000-strong Click family of peripheral development boards – targeting designers of low-power LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity solutions in wearables, asset tracking, industrial monitoring, and smart metering.

LTE IoT 8 Click is a compact add-on board that features the SKY66430-11, a multi-band multi-chip System-in-Package (SiP) supporting 5G Massive IoT (LTE-M/NB-IoT) platforms from Skyworks Solutions and Sequans Communications. The pre-certified SiP integrates the entire RF front end, transceiver, power management, memory, and baseband modem for an LTE multi-band radio operating in the 698-2200MHz frequency range.

Click boards are based on the 16-pin mikroBUS standard for sockets on a development board invented by MIKROE ten years ago. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.

LTE IoT 8 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on any system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE: “LTE IoT is very popular, and we have a Click board to suit most configurations. But if you need something different, let us know and we’ll make one. 8 Click costs just $79 USD – with discounts for multiple purchases. Get to market quickly, headache-free and with minimal development cost.”

The new LTE IoT 8 Click joins 11 other LTE IoT Click boards available from MIKROE. For more information about MIKROE’s full range of over 1000 Click peripheral boards, visit https://www.mikroe.com/click.