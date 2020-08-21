Micronel Medical Line Blowers used in the fight against COVID-19 in a wide range of air movement applications

The global response to the Novel Coronavirus and the new disease COVID-19 is continuing across several fronts and Micronel high pressure medical blowers and turbine products are being deployed in a variety of critical COVID-19 related medical and scientific equipment requiring precise air movement of some kind in the fight against the virus.

Applications such as Breathing therapy, Ventilators, Respirators, Personal Protection, ICU Hospital beds, Air Purification, Disinfection, Air sampling, Laboratory, Diagnostic & Test all require some form of air movement with significant pressure or suction (vacuum) to force air through tubes or chambers or overcome system/filter resistance.

Micronel’s high performance blower range are perfectly tailored to the needs and requirements of medical breathing ventilation therapy. Full Intensive care unit (ICU) intubated ventilator systems may require over 60+ millibar pressure to fill and inflate diseased lungs. For less severe cases a less harsh treatment may be used with a tight-fitting mask to provide so called continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) as an alternative non-invasive method of ventilator support for some COVID-19 patients. CPAP ventilators typically require around 20 to 30 millibars pressure to assist with breathing and oxygen therapy. Micronel’s medical blowers and turbines utilise long life, highly efficient high-speed brushless motor drives in the smallest form factors to generate high static pressures up to 16 mbar with up to 1000 l/min free blowing airflow. Crucially versions with Oxygen O2 and anaesthetic gas resistance are also available.

Another application that is a hot topic right now is PCR testing which is one method used to test for coronavirus. PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) consists of a series of repeated temperature changes/thermal cycles on a DNA sample and the equipment often uses high speed blowers or fans for the cool down cycles. The Micronel U85MX blower for instance can generate very high-speed air over 200mph.

Personal Protection comes in many forms and another coronavirus application is with Powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) systems. The fans or blowers used in these systems pull air through very fine anti-viral HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air/absorbing) filters which block over 99.95% of particles whose diameter is equal to 0.3 μm (micrometre). Because of this inherent filter system resistance a radial or centrifugal fan is needed to generate the necessary pressure/suction and the Micronel U51 blower is often a first choice for PAPR systems due to its small size, high static pressure capability (5000 pascals +) and efficient 12vdc motors that make it ideal for battery or portable applications.

Many other diverse Coronavirus related applications require air movement and pressure ranging from pressure relieving air mattresses for patients confined to hospital beds in intensive care, disinfection systems for a variety of settings through to air monitoring and sampling in pharmaceutical vaccine production plants and laboratories. Micronel can match their high-performance fan and blower ranges to the requirements of individual applications depending upon functionality and cost requirements.

Micronel specialise in High Performance Blowers and Fans, their fan and blower products meet the needs of industries with special performance characteristics – Medical, Electronics Cooling, Personal Protection, Packaging, Gas Analysis, Laboratory, Scientific, Transportation, Process Control, Industrial and many more applications. Micronel offer customers the widest choice of standard ultra-slim fans, axial fans and high-performance high pressure radial blowers from UK stock and provide technical design support for modified products and client specific designs.

