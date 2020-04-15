Microchip Hello FPGA Kit Simplifies FPGA Development for AI and Image Processing Applications

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorised global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the Hello FPGA Kit from Microchip.

The kit is an entry-level platform developed for end users with low to medium experience with field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). The Hello FPGA Kit supports artificial intelligence (AI) and digital signal processing prototypes and includes a power monitor GUI that allows developers to measure FPGA core power consumption while running designs. The kit is suitable for the development of a broad range of solutions, including communications, industrial, aviation, medical, and defense applications.

The Microchip Hello FPGA Kit, available from Mouser Electronics, includes the FPGA mainboard, a camera sensor board, LCD board, and required USB cable. The FPGA mainboard is based on the SmartFusion®2 system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA. The low-power SmartFusion2 device combines FPGA fabric with a 166-MHz Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller subsystem that includes 256 Kbytes of embedded flash, extensive peripherals, instruction cache, and Embedded Trace Macrocell.

The FPGA mainboard also includes a Microchip PIC32MX7 microcontroller — which controls the SmartFusion2 SoC, monitors power, and more — as well as Arduino and Mikroe mikroBUS connectors to offer flexibility for prototyping and expansion. The kit can work as a standalone unit as well as an extension to existing Microchip kits over the PICkit™ Header.

