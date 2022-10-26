Micro-D subminiature connectors from Glenair in stock at Powell Electronics

Glenair’s family of TwistPin equipped Micro-D subminiature connectors is now available from Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial. The devices is said to offer outstanding mating performance, very high durability and minimal contact resistance for applications where interconnect failure is simply not an option. Further benefits include high current ratings, low circuit resistance and very good EMI/RFI shielding.

Glenair’s QPL 83513 Micro-D and COTS connectors feature Glenair’s high-density micro TwistPin contacts set on .050 centers in arrangements from 9 to 130 contacts. Thanks to special material selection, fabrication and heat-treating techniques, TwistPin contacts resist high temperature stress relaxation for up to 1000 hours at 125°C. Available with insulated and uninsulated wire, PCB, solder cup and flex terminations, as QPL or commercial variations, the Micro-D devices provide a reliable solution for all high-performance interconnect requirements including high temperature and hermetic applications. Space-grade Micro-D connectors with NASA and ESA screening options are also available. The products are manufactured in the UK for short lead times in Europe as well as in the USA. In the UK Glenair also designs Micro-D solutions.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Glenair-Micro-D-Connector-3100017707