Mezza-pede® 1.0mm pitch SMT Connectors from Advanced Interconnections Corp

2 days ago Advertorials 102 Views

Mezza-pede® 1.0mm pitch SMT Connectors from Advanced Interconnections Corp. are designed for low profile board-to-board or flex cable-to-board applications where long-term reliability and a compact size are required. With Advanced’s enclosed screw-machined socket, 6-finger contact and heavy gold plating, Mezza-pede® Connectors pass the 20-day mixed flowing gas (MFG) test required in many telecom and other severe environment and long-life applications.

Our over-molded lead frame seals the surface mount leads to prevent solder wicking, ensuring a secure solder joint. The low stack height makes it ideal for tight mezzanine packaging applications.

Typical Applications

  • Tunable Laser power connector (flex cable to board)
  • Tunable Laser connector (board to board)
  • Transponder Board connector
  • Signal connector (flex cable to board)
  • Low profile board to board connector

Features

  • Low profile – board to board stack height (z-axis) options ranging from 2.9mm to 4.0mm (nom.).
  • Robust design features screw-machined terminals and multi-finger contacts with a per contact current rating of greater than 1 Amp at 80°C ambient.
  • Dual row configurations include 8, 14, 20, 30, or 36 total positions with other pin counts available on a customized basis.
  • Fits within existing board layouts.
  • Unique SMT lead frame and pin design prevents solder wicking, providing the highest quality solder joint at the PCB level.

  • SMT and thru-hole designs available.

  • Passed 20-Day MFG test with heavy Gold terminal plating (GH).
  • Qualified for use in telecommunications applications.
  • RoHS Compliant
  • Request a sample, watch a video, or build a part number online at www.advanced.com

Advanced Interconnections Corp.

USA Tel: 1 (401) 823-5200

Email: info@advanced.com

www.advanced.com

Check Also

Providing a Continuous Source for NXP Support

NXP 80C51-based 8/16-bit MCU Family The ‘8051’ has been one of the most prolific microcontroller …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom